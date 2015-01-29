First Alert Forecast: balmy and breezy Saturday then classically cold for Christmas week

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features much chillier weather for most or all of Christmas week. (Source: WECT)

Clouds and showers are possible as a cold front muscles its way through the eastern Carolinas Christmas Eve. (Source: WECT)

Ahead of a cold front, brisk but balmy breezes will bring temperatures to well above-average levels Saturday. Following the front's passage, a spell of seasonably chilly weather is likely for most of Christmas week. Here is your forecast for...

SATURDAY: Expect partly sunny skies, stout southwest breezes with 20+ gusts possible, and highs mainly in the lower and mid 70s. (Coastal spots: upper 60s with patchy fog possible.) The average high for December 23 is 57. The record high is 78 set in 1990.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Expect cloudy or variably cloudy skies. An isolated to scattered coverage of showers is possible. Temperatures ought to remain slightly above-average - in the 50s and 60s through most of the day - amid light southwest or variable breezes.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Any shower activity will likely have departed by dawn. Dry or mostly dry conditions are expected with partly sunny or sunny skies, light northwest winds, morning temperatures mainly in the 40s, and afternoon highs in the 50s.

THE LONG RANGE: Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be dry with daytime temperatures in the 40s to, at most, 50s. Freezing-cold temperatures are possible for the night in between. The late-week period looks cold under clouds with a risk of showers.

MERRY CHRISTMAS from your First Alert Weather Team! We appreciate your trust. If you're celebrating, have a happy and safe time! ...and remember to keep your jacket and WECT Weather App handy as you navigate the holiday week ahead.

