First Alert Forecast: August continues to bring the heat... and Atlantic tropical storm activity

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Tropical Storm Harvey will almost certainly be a "Caribbean Cruiser". A tropical wave of low pressure "behind" Harvey may undergo development. (Source: WECT)

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast shows seasonable summer temperatures and daily rain and storm chances near 30% for most of the period. (Source: WECT)

Coverage of storms will likely be a little less Friday versus what it was Thursday... but Saturday afternoon (pictured) it ought to spike again. (Source: WECT)

Your Friday will feature more triple-digit heat index values. Have the mindset to stay rested, hydrated, and neighborly... people and pets! (Source: WECT)

Whew... Summer... A hot high pressure system will control the Carolina weather for most of the forecast period, though a trough of low pressure might get close enough to ramp-up storm chances a bit more Saturday relative to some of the other days.

The National Weather Service has hoisted a Heat Advisory for much of the Cape Fear Region Friday. Expect heat index values in the cautionary 100 to 108 range for much of the day. Be rested, hydrated, and neighborly - people and pets!

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect hazy, hot, and humid conditions with temperatures cresting in the upper 80s and lower 90s and heat index values in the aforementioned triple digits. Chance of a mainly afternoon shower or heavy storm a touch lower than Thursday: near 30%.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK: Daytime temperatures and heat index values will regularly reach the 90-degree and 100+ ranges, respectively. Chances for showers and storms: 40 to 50% Saturday, and once again near 30% early next week.

GREAT AMERICAN ECLIPSE: Amid the pop-up clouds and storms, we continue to hope for a well-timed interval of sun for Monday's solar eclipse! For full details on the spectacle and how it will affect the Cape Fear Region, click to our special section HERE.

TROPICS: Steering winds will guide Tropical Storm Harvey through the Caribbean Sea into early next week; it will bring neither direct nor indirect impacts to the Carolinas. A tropical wave of low pressure east of Harvey and over open Atlantic waters may become a tropical storm named Irma this weekend.

