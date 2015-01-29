First Alert Forecast: August continues to bring the heat... and Atlantic tropical storm activity

Whew... Summer... A hot high pressure system will control the Carolina weather for most of the forecast period, though a trough of low pressure might get close enough to ramp-up storm chances a bit more Saturday relative to some of the other days.More >>
Whew... Summer... A hot high pressure system will control the Carolina weather for most of the forecast period, though a trough of low pressure might get close enough to ramp-up storm chances a bit more Saturday relative to some of the other days.More >>
ARE YOU EXCITED? The so-called "Great American Eclipse of 2017" is coming Monday, August 21.More >>
ARE YOU EXCITED? The so-called "Great American Eclipse of 2017" is coming Monday, August 21.More >>
NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its updated 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Wednesday.More >>
NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its updated 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Wednesday.More >>
August 21, 2017, will provide a unique opportunity to study what happens when the Earth goes dark during a total Solar Eclipse.More >>
August 21, 2017, will provide a unique opportunity to study what happens when the Earth goes dark during a total Solar Eclipse.More >>
The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country.More >>
The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country.More >>