First Alert Forecast: an overall cooler and, at times, unsettled week ahead

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast showcases a sunny, seasonable Tuesday after Monday's shower risk. Ahead of a cool weekend, another shower system, possibly featuring brisk breezes, will whisk through the area on or around Thursday. (Source: WECT)

Your Monday afternoon composite model suggests - quite sensibly with a front in the area - widespread clouds and scattered showers. Amid light and variable or northeast breezes, temperatures ought to be steady in or falling through the 60s. (Source: WECT)

After a week of ridiculously warm upper 70s and lower 80s for daily high temperatures, the week ahead is likely to be a bit cooler and relatively more seasonable. Shower chances will spike twice: once with the passage of a cold front Monday and again with a breezy low pressure system late in the week.

MONDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect widespread clouds, scattered showers, and isolated thundershowers. Rain amounts of around one-quarter inch are likely; localized tallies exceeding half an inch are possible. Amid light and variable winds, temperatures will crest in the upper 60s or lower 70s before falling into the 50s in the evening.

LONGER-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Tuesday will have bright skies and seasonable 60s for highs. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will feature variable clouds and gusty shower chances near 10%, 30%, and 10%, respectively. Daily highs in the 60s or 70s are likely later in the week; no sub-freezing nights are expected.

