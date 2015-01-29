First Alert Forecast: sunshine to fuel a warm-up

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features sunny or partly cloudy skies and 80s for most daytime highs. (A few inland spots may even sneak into the 90s Friday and Saturday). Pop-up storm chances will be slim through the period. (Source: WECT)

After a few stubborn batches of early Wednesday clouds, fog, and / or drizzle, sunshine will team up with a light southwest breeze to bring Wednesday afternoon highs to the 80s in most spots - the warmest readings since Saturday. (Source: WECT)

As expected, the Cape Fear Region received a widespread 2 to 5 and locally 8 inches of rain between Sunday and Tuesday. Wilmington recorded more than 4 inches of rain - enough to turn the city's 2017 rain deficit into a surplus. (Source: WECT)

Officially at Wilmington: 4.22” of rain fell between Sunday and Tuesday and the temperature hasn’t reached the 80s since Saturday. But! ...brighter and warmer weather is close-at-hand as a high pressure system builds across the Carolinas.

WEDNSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect sunny or partly cloudy skies, light west or southwest breezes, and toasty afternoon highs mainly in the lower to mid 80s inland. Most beach communities will reach a high in the upper 70s to around 80.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: From Thursday through the weekend, expect fair skies and mainly 80s for daytime highs. The chance for a shower or thundershower will range from near 0% Thursday to 10 to 20% Friday and the weekend.

