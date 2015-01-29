First Alert Forecast: summery to finish May, begin June

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A classically summery pattern of high humidity and at or slightly above-average temperatures will support chances for isolated to scattered storms in this forecast period. For reference: average high temperatures for the tail-end of May and the beginning of June are lower to mid 80s.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly cloudy skies and an isolated coverage of locally heavy showers and storms. Any storms will track west to east across the area, so keep and eye on the western sky... and your WECT Mobile Weather App! Also, expect light southwest breezes and highs mainly in the mid to upper 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect partly sunny days and a risk of pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Daily high temperatures will mainly ping the mid and upper 80s, but a few lower 90s could mix in - especially inland. Nightly lows will generally be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

