First Alert Forecast: active short term, watching the Tropics

Rain and storm chances will be around 30-40% for Father's Day. The activity will be isolated but have your rain gear handy for any pop-up storms in the afternoon. (Source: WECT)

An upper trough and a surface cold front will allow daytime highs to only reach the middle and lower 80s by midweek. (Source: WECT)

Expect another hot and humid day on Sunday. Morning temperatures starting off in the middle 70s will make way for daytime highs around 90. (Source: WECT)

A summery pattern of seasonably high temperatures and humidity levels will favor the development of isolated to scattered storms for the next few days. A midweek cool down is likely as showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase due to an approaching cold front.

FATHER’S DAY FORECAST: Have the rain gear handy if you made any outdoor plans for Dad. Although most areas will stay dry, there is a 30-40% chance for pop-up showers and storms. A reminder that storms could become strong – if thunder roars, head indoors! High temperatures will be around 90, lows in the 70s.

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Unsettled weather pattern will persist for the next few days. Storm chances peek to 50-60% for the beginning of the week, otherwise most days will stay around 30%. Temperatures will remain close to 90, although many clouds and rain will help keep temperatures in the low to middle 80s Tuesday and likely Wednesday. Temperature will climb back to the 90s by the end of the week. Summer officially begins Wednesday, June 21 at 12:24 a.m.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center reports a tropical wave about 1200 miles east of the southern Windward Islands, has become better organized and additional development is possible in the next few days. This system is expected to move west at 15-20 mph over the tropical Atlantic. A growing, wide-spread low pressure system is continuing to develop over the northwest Caribbean Sea. This system will move slowly across the Yucatan Peninsula over the weekend then trek into the southern or central Gulf of Mexico by early next week A tropical or subtropical cyclone is likely to form early next week but regardless of development, heavy rains are expected for the region. To stay prepared this season, please refer to our comprehensive digital Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or by clicking HERE.

