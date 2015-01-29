First Alert Forecast: active short term period, continued toasty - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: active short term period, continued toasty temperatures

By: Kellie McGlynn, Meteorologist
The summer-like weather pattern carries into the latter part of the week. Morning temperatures are expected to start in the lower 70s with warm south breezes.
Stay alert for pop-up showers and storms Thursday, most likely in the late afternoon and early evening.
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The official start of summer isn't until the 21st but, meteorologically, summer's already here! A "Bermuda High" will promote seasonably high temperatures and humidity levels along with pop-up storm chances for much of the forecast period.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: The chance of a shower or storm will grow to 30% during the afternoon and evening. Expect variably cloudy skies, southerly breezes, and lows in the lower 70s. 

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect party sunny skies, warm south breezes and elevated humidity levels. High temperatures: upper 80s for the Wilmington metro area, near 90 for inland counties and mid-80s for coastal communities. The chance of a pop-up shower or storm will grow to 40% during the afternoon and evening.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:  Plenty of moisture will be in place to support the chance for shower and storm activity for the remainder of the week and into parts of the weekend. Daytime high temperatures will continue to hover around 90 degrees, lows are likely to stay in the lower 70s. Rain chances will pop at 50% Friday and then remain around 30-40% for the next several days. 

TROPICS: Tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin Wednesday. To stay prepared this season, please refer to our comprehensive digital Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or by clicking HERE.

