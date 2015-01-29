First Alert Forecast: active weather pattern and cooler temperatures ahead

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Chances for showers and thundershowers will grow between Saturday and Sunday but the highest shower chances of all will likely occur Sunday night into Monday. (Source: WECT)

A storm system will move through the Carolinas bringing the next chance for measurable rainfall in the form of showers and storms. Seasonable temperatures and dry conditions return for the midweek. More above average temperatures make a return to end the week in the long range.

SATURDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect variable clouds tonight with a small 10-20% chance for a stray shower. Temperatures will stay mild in the mid-60s with south winds possibly gusting up to 18 mph.

SUNDAY AND MONDAY DETAILS: There is a 20-30% chance for a few scattered showers Sunday morning. The activity ramps up moving into the afternoon and evening hours with chance for a few strong storms. Monday will feature a much needed measurable rainfall for much of the area. Total rainfall amounts are projected to be around 1-3 inches, locally higher amounts in thunderstorms. Daytime high temperatures will tend cooler in the mid-70s, lows in the 50s and 60s.

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: A few lingering showers will carry over into Tuesday before completely clearing out Wednesday. Temperatures will stay in the low 70s on Tuesday before warming up Wednesday and through the remainder of the week. Daytime highs will trend 80s Thursday into next weekend.

