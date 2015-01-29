First Alert Forecast: active heading into the weekend, continued - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: active heading into the weekend, continued toasty temperatures

By: Gabe Ross, Weather Forecaster
Friday Afternoon temperatures will be warm enough, but factor in the humidity and high dewpoints, and the temperatures may feel like they're deep into the 90s! (Source: WECT) Friday Afternoon temperatures will be warm enough, but factor in the humidity and high dewpoints, and the temperatures may feel like they're deep into the 90s! (Source: WECT)
Your SE NC rain chances Friday to Tuesday. (Source: WECT) Your SE NC rain chances Friday to Tuesday. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A summery pattern of seasonably high temperatures and humidity levels will favor the development of pop-up storms. Storms may produce downpours, frequent lightning strikes, and locally gusty winds.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly to at times mostly sunny skies, light southerly breezes, and highs mainly in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Chances for pop-up showers and storms will function at 40 to 60% the much of the activity likely in the afternoon and evening.

WEEKEND FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect classically summery temperatures in the 80s and 90s by day and 70s by night. Chances for pop-up showers and storms will function at 30 to 50% just in time for Father’s Day!

A PEEK INTO NEXT WEEK: More of the same as far as summery unsettled, hot and humid weather goes. Isolated shower and storm chances range from 30-40%. Summer officially begins Wednesday, June 21 at 12:24 a.m.

TROPICS: Relatively quiet as far as Friday is concerned, but the national hurricane center reports a broad area of low pressure is expected to form in the Caribbean Sea and the Yucatan peninsula this weekend. Conditions appear ripe for continued development. This would not affect folks along the Atlantic coast, but tracks continue to move toward the southern Gulf of Mexico early next week. To stay prepared this season, please refer to our comprehensive digital Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or by clicking HERE.

