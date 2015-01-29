First Alert Forecast: sun and swelling temperatures - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: abundant sunshine, low rain chances for now

By: Eric Davis, Meteorologist
A mainly dry weather map for eastern NC on Tuesday. (Source: WECT) A mainly dry weather map for eastern NC on Tuesday. (Source: WECT)
Our muggy meter shows more uncomfortable days ahead later this week. (Source: WECT) Our muggy meter shows more uncomfortable days ahead later this week. (Source: WECT)
Showers and storm chances rise over SE NC later this week. (Source: WECT) Showers and storm chances rise over SE NC later this week. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

We've come a long way! After a couple of days of cool 60s and 70s last week, a summery high pressure ridge built in over the weekend and it appears to be in-position to bring many hours and days of hot weather this week. Later this week humidity levels and rain chances will rise. 

TONIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Expect mostly clear skies and lows in the middle to upper 60s. 

TUESDAY TO THURSDAY: In general it will be mostly sunny and turning hotter with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Shower and storm chances rise from slim (near 10%) Tuesday to isolated (near 30%) by Thursday. Overnight lows will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s. 

FRIDAY INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK: Humidity levels rise to uncomfortable levels! Expect partly sunny skies, hot, and humid days with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely each day, especially in the afternoon and evening. We'll see muggy lows in the lower and middle 70s at night.

TROPICS: Tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin over the next few days. To stay prepared this season, please refer to our comprehensive digital Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or by clicking HERE.

