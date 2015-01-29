First Alert Forecast: abundant sunshine, low rain chances - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: abundant sunshine, low rain chances

By: Kellie McGlynn, Meteorologist
Connect
A massive, broiling ridge of high pressure is likely to build over the Carolinas early next week. The ridge will be the main driver of the heat! (Source: WECT) A massive, broiling ridge of high pressure is likely to build over the Carolinas early next week. The ridge will be the main driver of the heat! (Source: WECT)
Warm air temperatures will start off your Sunday. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with calm winds. (Source: WECT) Warm air temperatures will start off your Sunday. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with calm winds. (Source: WECT)
Future cloud and radar model highlight mostly dry conditions through the start of the new week, although a spotty shower can't be ruled out. (Source: WECT) Future cloud and radar model highlight mostly dry conditions through the start of the new week, although a spotty shower can't be ruled out. (Source: WECT)
The summer-like weather pattern lingers into the next few days. Expect heat, humidity and plenty of sunshine, (Source: WECT) The summer-like weather pattern lingers into the next few days. Expect heat, humidity and plenty of sunshine, (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A ridge of high pressure will be the main weather maker for the next few days. A summer-like weather pattern will feature sunshine, heat and humidity. Rain chances will remain low through the beginning of the new week and begin to increase by midweek. 

SATURDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Warm south winds will help keep things mild into the early morning hours. 

SUNDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Sunday will continue to highlight a period of low pop-up shower and storm chances. Sunshine and low cloud coverage will drive daily temperatures upward to the upper 80s, lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Perfect weather for the beach! Wear sunscreen and reapply every 90 minutes. 

A PEEK INTO NEXT WEEK: The start of the work-week features afternoon highs in the low 90s thanks to a warm ridge of high pressure, but as that begins to break down higher moisture may allow for a better chance of pop-up showers and storms by the middle of the week. We will also see highs drop slightly back into the upper 80s. 

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin Thursday or Friday. To stay prepared this season, please refer to our comprehensive digital Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Inside WECT.comMore>>

  • First Alert Weather Tools

    First Alert Weather Tools

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:03 GMT
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>

  • First Alert Weather NewsFirst Alert Weather NewsMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast: abundant sunshine, low rain chances

    First Alert Forecast: abundant sunshine, low rain chances

    Saturday, June 10 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-06-10 23:57:57 GMT
    Warm air temperatures will start off your Sunday. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with calm winds. (Source: WECT)Warm air temperatures will start off your Sunday. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with calm winds. (Source: WECT)

    A ridge of high pressure will be the main weather maker for the next few days. A summer-like weather pattern will feature sunshine, heat and humidity.

    More >>

    A ridge of high pressure will be the main weather maker for the next few days. A summer-like weather pattern will feature sunshine, heat and humidity.

    More >>

  • NOAA releases 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

    NOAA releases 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

    Thursday, May 25 2017 12:29 PM EDT2017-05-25 16:29:18 GMT

    NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.

    More >>

    NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.

    More >>

  • Hurricane cone-ology

    Hurricane cone-ology

    Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.

    More >>

    Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly