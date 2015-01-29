FIRST ALERT FORECAST: a welcomed warming trend begins Monday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A significant warming trend will be underway for the second half of the week as temperatures climb to the 50s and 60s. (Source: WECT)

Expect another chilly morning on Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s and teens before a warming trend sets in. (Source: WECT)

The frigid Arctic air mass will finally scoot out as the new week begins. A welcomed warming trend will begin Monday and by midweek 60s will likely take the lead for the remainder of the week! Slow but steady melting of snow and ice will continue but stay alert for black ice when driving or walking.

SUNDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Brace for one last night of frigid temperatures as lows fall to the lower 20s, possibly upper teens. Although sunshine aided to some melting, as the sun sets and temperatures drop, watch out for slippery roads and sidewalks tonight.

SHORT TERM FORECAST DETAILS: Highs next week will begin mainly in the 50s with low rain chances, around 10-20%. Temperatures will finally reach the 40s and 50s for the first time this year after a long struggle just to reach 30s during the first week of 2018!

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: For the second half of the week, highs will rise to the 60s, possibly low 70s. Rain chances will increase to 30-40% as a warm front lifts north. A cold front will follow which will cool temperatures back to the 40s and 50s over the weekend.

