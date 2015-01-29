First Alert Forecast: breezy Thursday, storms likely late and early Friday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

If you're heading out to the Wells Fargo Championship Thursday, Expect breezy conditions and remember the sunscreen! (Source: WECT)

The latest Future radar models move a more concentrated band of showers through southeastern North Carolina overnight through midday Friday (Source: WECT)

Your planning forecast highlights a cool-down heading into the weekend, but drier conditions through the middle of next week (Source: WECT)

A deep upper-level trough of low pressure will provide an avenue for cool, Canadian air to flow southward - and into the Carolinas - this weekend. (Source: WECT)

A high pressure system will preserve pleasant late spring weather across the Cape Fear Region Thursday. A potent system will bring first stormy and then cooler conditions between Thursday night and the weekend.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: No problems for much of Thursday with clouds slowly increasing and a stiff southeast breeze moving at 15-20 mph. Late in the day, we may see a few spotty showers or storms with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: A potent storm races towards the area late Thursday and into Friday with rain and storms becoming likely. Gusty winds, localized heavy downpours, and a small severe weather risk will be present with lows in the upper 60s. By Friday afternoon we'll see partial clearing as highs only reach the middle 70s behind a cool front. Lows Friday night will be in the 50s.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: The weekend is likely to be mostly to partly sunny with a low chance of showers. In this period, expect daytime highs in the lower 70s and nighttime lows in the cool 40s and 50s. Sunny 70s will remain likely through Tuesday.

