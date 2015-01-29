First Alert Forecast: a thaw, at last!

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

The pattern that brought a nearly all-time record-setting stretch of sub-40-degree days to southeastern North Carolina will finally relax this week. For reference: the all-time record for consecutive sub-40-degree days at Wilmington is eight - set in 1895. 2018's streak of seven days, from January 1 through 7, will likely come to an end Monday.

MONDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variable clouds. There is an outside chance of a shower. Importantly, temperatures will likely grow to the 40s and possibly 50s in the afternoon. The relative warmth will promote more significant melting and drying of established snow and ice, but make no mistake: shaded and sheltered areas could still harbor a few tenacious slick spots.

LONGER RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Monday night and Tuesday will feature variable clouds, a chance of fog, a stray shower possibility, lows in the 30s, and afternoon highs in the 50s. More melting and drying is likely Wednesday given a partly sunny and near-60 forecast. And despite a chance for showers, daytime temperatures could even sneak to around 70 for Thursday and Friday!

