First Alert Forecast: mild temps, spotty rain chances

A couple of low pressure systems will sponsor a couple of shower and storm chances - one in the early half of the week and one at the tail-end of the week - but most of the period will be dry.More >>
A couple of low pressure systems will sponsor a couple of shower and storm chances - one in the early half of the week and one at the tail-end of the week - but most of the period will be dry.More >>
The World Meteorological Organization have retired the storm names Matthew and Otto from the Atlantic list due to their destructiveness in the Caribbean in 2016, according to a press release from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.More >>
The World Meteorological Organization have retired the storm names Matthew and Otto from the Atlantic list due to their destructiveness in the Caribbean in 2016, according to a press release from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.More >>
The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country.More >>
The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country.More >>
Southeastern North Carolina's primary NOAA Doppler weather radar, located near Shallotte, Brunswick County, will be offline for most of the week of February 20.More >>
Southeastern North Carolina's primary NOAA Doppler weather radar, located near Shallotte, Brunswick County, will be offline for most of the week of February 20.More >>
The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Brunswick County Wednesday.More >>
The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Brunswick County Wednesday.More >>