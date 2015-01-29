First Alert Forecast: mild temps, spotty rain chances

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A few low pressure systems will bring the chance for showers and storms this week - mainly Tuesday and Friday. (Source:WECT)

Expect a mild start to Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 50s. Some areas may see patchy fog otherwise a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. (Source:WECT)

A series of low pressure systems will influence the chance for a few rounds of showers and storms in the coming days. The first chance will arrive Tuesday and a more potent rainfall is likely towards the end of the week and again for the beginning of next week. Temperatures will stay above normal for the early half of the week then trend more seasonable to end the week.

MONDAY NIGHT DETAILS: A stray shower or thunderstorm may form during the evening hours. Expect temperatures to stay mild in the middle to upper 50s with light southerly breezes.

MIDWEEK FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect variable clouds Tuesday with the chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms.Temperatures will stay above normal reaching the upper 70s - some inland areas will likely see low 80s for daytime highs. High temperatures Wednesday will still be mild in the upper 70s, although and Thursday will be cooler yet seasonable with highs near 70. Mostly dry conditions are likely for Wednesday and Thursday.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Friday will likely have scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms and daytime temperatures in the 60s and 70s. While weekend temperatures look to be similar to Friday's, drier weather appears likely by then. Another round of unsettled weather is likely early next week.

