First Alert Forecast: a dry weekend ahead, rain chance return next week

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Rain chances are set to ramp up as the new work week begins. (Source: WECT)

It's not looking too promising for those looking for a White Christmas in the Carolinas, as temperatures are trending above average. (Source: WECT)

Except for a brief cool down Saturday, seasonable weather has made a return to the region. Milder weather and rain chances arrive early next week with a new system.

FRIDAY NIGHT FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Skies will be partly cloudy with chilly lows in the lower and middle 30s.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Both days will feature plenty of sunshine. Saturday will be cooler with a reinforcing trough knocking highs back to the middle 50s. Sunday's highs moderate back to the lower 60s. Morning lows both days will be in the chilly 30s.

NEXT WEEK: A new system early week will bring a good chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Ahead of a front look for mild highs in the middle 60s. Wednesday and Thursday we'll dry out with highs dropping back to the lower 60s, Friday is trending warmer . Lows will range from the upper 30s Wednesday night to 50s Monday night.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.