First Alert Forecast: a dry weekend ahead, rain chance return ne - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: a dry weekend ahead, rain chance return next week

By: Eric Davis, Meteorologist
High pressure will make for a sunny but cool Saturday. (Source: WECT) High pressure will make for a sunny but cool Saturday. (Source: WECT)
It's not looking too promising for those looking for a White Christmas in the Carolinas, as temperatures are trending above average. (Source: WECT) It's not looking too promising for those looking for a White Christmas in the Carolinas, as temperatures are trending above average. (Source: WECT)
Rain chances are set to ramp up as the new work week begins. (Source: WECT) Rain chances are set to ramp up as the new work week begins. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Except for a brief cool down Saturday, seasonable weather has made a return to the region. Milder weather and rain chances arrive early next week with a new system.

FRIDAY NIGHT FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:  Skies will be partly cloudy with chilly lows in the lower and middle 30s. 

WEEKEND FORECAST: Both days will feature plenty of sunshine. Saturday will be cooler with a reinforcing trough knocking highs back to the middle 50s. Sunday's highs moderate back to the lower 60s. Morning lows both days will be in the chilly 30s.

NEXT WEEK: A new system early week will bring a good chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Ahead of a front look for mild highs in the middle 60s. Wednesday and Thursday we'll dry out with highs dropping back to the lower 60s, Friday is trending warmer . Lows will range from the upper 30s Wednesday night to 50s Monday night. 

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
