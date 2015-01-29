First Alert Forecast: strong storms this evening, another round late Wednesday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center continues to place the Cape Fear Region in a "Slight Risk" for severe weather zone late Monday into early Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

Your latest cloud cover and "future radar" model continues to suggest the low chances for showers and storms Monday and Tuesday and relatively higher chances Monday night. (Source: WECT)

The first three months of 2017 are "in the books" and Wilmington is running a 3-inch rainfall deficit. Storm systems will offer a chance to play a little "catch-up" this week. (Source: WECT)

A couple of storm systems will enter the weather story this week. One system will approach this evening and depart early Tuesday. Another, in the form of a cold front, will approach and pass through the region late Wednesday into Thursday. Above-average temperatures are likely through Thursday. Below-average temperatures will follow the late-week front for Friday and the weekend.

TONIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: A strong and at times possibly a severe line of thunderstorms will move through southeast NC this evening so be weather aware and download the WECT Weather app for your phone. Later tonight it will be mostly cloudy with some leftover showers early and a low in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: After a few stray morning showers look for clearing by mid morning and highs later soaring into the lower 80s with a stiff southwest breeze.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect 70s and 80s for Wednesday. Late Wednesday into Thursday will features another round of scattered showers and storms. Highs in the lower 70s are likely Thursday. Friday and the weekend days will have an exhilarating combination of warm sun and cool breezes with daily highs mainly in the 60s. Under clear skies, nighttime temperatures will likely efficiently chill to the nippy 40s. Other than Thursday's shower chance it look very nice for this year's Azalea Festival!

