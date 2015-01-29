First Alert Forecast: strong storms this evening, another round late Wednesday

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Bladen and Columbus counties until 10 p.m.More >>
A couple of storm systems will enter the weather story this week. One system will approach this evening and depart early Tuesday. Another, in the form of a cold front, will approach and pass through the region late Wednesday into Thursday.
The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country.
Southeastern North Carolina's primary NOAA Doppler weather radar, located near Shallotte, Brunswick County, will be offline for most of the week of February 20.
The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Brunswick County Wednesday.
