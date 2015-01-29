First Alert Forecast: 90s unlikely for rest of month

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast takes you to the end of August and, remarkably, zero 90+ temperatures are likely! Onshore flow could promote rip currents this weekend and an offshore storm could enhance showers early next week. (Source: WECT)

Hurricane Harvey is poised to end a 12-year streak of zero major (that's Cat. 3 or higher) hurricane landfalls in the U.S. As of early Friday morning, Harvey was a strong Cat. 2 storm angling for South Texas' Coastal Bend region. (Source: WECT)

Your Friday afternoon composite forecast model continues to suggest the chance for sun intervals, cloud banks, and even a few spotty showers. As was the case Thursday, an east or northeast breeze flow will ensure temperatures stay below 90. (Source: WECT)

A high pressure system to our north and a low pressure system offshore will funnel relatively fresh northeast breezes through the eastern Carolinas for several days. A few notes with this setup... 1) 90-degree temperatures are unlikely. 2) Heavy surf and rip currents may develop. 3) The aforementioned low pressure system off the Southeast Coast may develop into tropical storm... which would be interesting but not necessarily more threatening.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: With a fairly steady east or northeast breeze of 5 to 10 mph, temperatures will likely crest in the modest and relatively comfortable lower and mid 80s... and you may notice slightly lower humidity levels, too. There will remain enough atmospheric moisture for some healthy cloud intervals and even a few spotty showers... but some sun intervals ought to be able to mix in just the same.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Through the weekend and into early next week, expect partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions... although some locations, especially near the coast, could be vulnerable to more clouds and occasional showers to gust in from the ocean amid the brisk northeast breeze flow. Temperatures will likely ping the 80s for daily highs. 70s will be common at night... though a few 60s could mix in inland.

TROPICS: Hurricane Harvey represents an impending disaster for parts of southern Texas this weekend. The storm will bring excessive rain and moderate to excessive surge. If Harvey stays true to the National Hurricane Center forecast, it will become the first major (Cat. 3+) hurricane to make a U.S. landfall in nearly 12 years. The system off the Southeast Coast, if it were to develop tropically, would get the name "Irma".

