First Alert Forecast: 100+ heat index values likely for several days

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features seasonably hot temperatures and daily shower and storm chances settling mainly near 30%. Heat index values will regularly ping the triple-digits, especially for the early and middle periods. (Source: WECT)

Though ocean temperatures remain inviting (80s), use caution: swell from Gert favors an enhanced risk of rip currents Wednesday. The risk will be most pronounced from the easternmost Brunswick Islands north along the east-facing beaches. (Source: WECT)

Atlantic tropical weather continues to be active. Wednesday dawned with Category 1 Hurricane Gert speeding northeastward over open water between Bermuda and North Carolina. In the deep tropics, additional disturbances may develop this week. (Source: WECT)

The "future radar" part of this composite model continues to suggest scattered, locally heavy storms Wednesday afternoon. This makes sense. Away from storms, expect hot temperatures in the 80s and 90s and heat index values of locally 100+. (Source: WECT)

Even as Hurricane Gert pulls farther and farther away from the Carolinas, the offshore storm may continue to be an effective generator of rip currents for especially east-facing beaches Wednesday. Locally, heat and humidity will favor pop-up showers and storms as the sultry month of August rolls on...

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Partly sunny skies and south breezes will reinforce the heat and humidity! Expect afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and maximum heat index values in the strenuous upper 90s and lower 100s. Chance of a drenching pop-up storm is in the 40% range... mainly for the afternoon.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS THROUGH NEXT WEEK: Expect partly sunny days with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s strenuous 100+ heat index values. Daily storm chances will hover near 30%, although there is an argument to be made for a higher chance Saturday. Hope for a well-timed interval of sun for Monday's eclipse! For full eclipse details, HERE.

TROPICS: Hurricane Gert will speed along the Gulf Stream toward colder North Atlantic waters between Wednesday and the weekend. In the deep tropical Atlantic Ocean, new tropical storm formation is possible just east of the eastern Caribbean islands late this week. Harvey and Irma are the next-in-line names.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.