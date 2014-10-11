NWS issues Tornado Watch for Bladen and Pender counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Bladen and Pender counties until 12 a.m. Thursday.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable to produce a tornado in and around the watch area. If you live within the watch polygon, be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

In the meantime, stay weather aware. Stay tuned to the WECT First Alert Weather team on-air, online at WECT.com and on the WECT weather app available for free in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Track the storms yourself using the WECT interactive radar found HERE.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.