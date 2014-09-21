Roethlisberger, Steelers top Panthers 37-19

STEVE REED
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger threw two 7-yard touchdown passes to Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell ran for 147 yards and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Carolina Panthers 37-19 on Sunday night.
The Steelers had gone eight quarters without a touchdown before Roethlisberger's two scoring strikes in the third. They were set up by Cam Newton's fumble and Bell's 81-yard run.
Roethlisberger finished 22 of 30 for 196 yards, and Brown had 90 yards receiving on 10 catches to help the Steelers (2-1) snap Carolina's eight-game home winning streak.
LaGarrette Blount ran for 118 yards and the Steelers outrushed the Panthers 264-42.
The Panthers were looking for their first 3-0 start since 2003 - the year they went to the Super Bowl.
The Steelers lost defensive starters Ike Taylor, Ryan Shazier and Jarvis Jones to injuries.
