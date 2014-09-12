VIDEO: Local Junior Olympic hopeful crushes JROTC cadet in push-up contest

During the event, a young girl challenged a cadet from Lejeune High School to a push-up contest… what happened next shocked everyone. (Source: Kimberly Munley/Facebook)

Losing a push-up contest in front of crowd is one thing, but losing as a JROTC cadet to an opponent much smaller, younger and wearing sandals has got to be tough to deal with.

As a part of the "Stand at Attention" fundraiser at Independence Mall in Wilmington, young cadets went up against onlookers in fitness challenges including planks, push-ups, sit-ups, etc.

During the event, a young girl challenged a cadet from Lejeune High School to a push-up contest… what happened next shocked everyone.

You can hear the crowd proclaim, "She won! She won!" at the end of the video once it was clear Kaylyn Mintz had handily outperformed her uniform-clad opponent.

Kimberly Munley, the U.S. Army Sergeant who confronted the Fort Hood gunman in November 2009, said that Kaylyn was her new little hero after witnessing her performance.

What the cadet didn't know going in to the contest, was that Kaylyn not only has an extensive gymnastics background, but soon she will be trying out for the U.S. Junior Olympics team!

Since Munley posted the video to her Facebook wall it has been shared over 150,000 times!



Cadets from Hoggard, Ashley and Lejeune High School participated in the Stand At Attention fundraiser on September 6. During the event, a member from each branch stood at attention for over 10 hours with buckets in front of them for donations to their particular branch.

Copyright 2014 WECT. All rights reserved.