LIVE ONLINE: Watch WECT News online and on mobile

WECT is making it easy to stay up to date wherever you are. Even if you're not able to be near a TV during our newscasts, you can still catch them on WECT.com and on mobile.

CLICK this link to watch on your mobile device: http://bit.ly/1vLSF6Q Make sure you are using a wifi connection for optimal viewing.

Here is a schedule of the WECT News mobile live streams available:

Weekdays

Carolina in the Morning (5am to 7am)
WECT News at Midday (12pm to 12:30pm)
WECT News (4pm, 5pm to 6:30pm, 11pm to 11:30 pm)

Saturday

Carolina in the Morning (6am, 9am)
WECT News (6pm, 11pm)

Sunday

Carolina in the Morning (9am)
WECT News (6pm, 11pm)

Download the free WECT News app

