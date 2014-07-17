Scott Braswell taking leave to battle tumor

Braswell hopes to have surgery in the coming week to remove the tumor, and says the recovery time is about three weeks. (Source: WECT)

As the Athletic Director and head football coach at Hoggard High School, Scott Braswell has led the Vikings into hundreds of battles. Now, it's Braswell himself gearing up for a battle, a battle with cancer.

Braswell told school officials and his team Thursday he had been diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in the base of his spine.

"Currently we are consulting with the Mayo Clinic to find out the best way to move forward because of the sensitive area where the tumor is," said Braswell.

Braswell hopes to have surgery in the coming week to remove the tumor, and says the recovery time is about three weeks. If all goes well Braswell will only miss a few weeks of the preseason.

In the mean time, an interim coach will not be named.

"We have a great group of coaches that can take care of things while I am away," said Braswell.

Braswell has been the head football coach at Hoggard for the past 17 years. This past season his Vikings were 12-2 and won the programs first conference title since 2009, advancing to the third round of the playoffs.

