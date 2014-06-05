Contact WECT - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Contact WECT

WECT
322 SHIPYARD BLVD
WILMINGTON, NC  28409

Main Phone Number: (910) 791-8070
Newsroom: (910) 791-6681

For News related items
Email: newsroom@wect.com

For non-news related material
Email: wect@wect.com

FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/wectnews
TWITTER: http://www.twitter.com/wectnews

Upload photos and videos to wect.com by sending them via text or email using: pics@wect.com
 

CLOSED CAPTIONING

Telephone number: (910) 386-5511
(Equipped with TTY telephone)

Fax number: (910) 350-6790
Email address: closedcaptioning@wect.com

Powered by Frankly