Joe Miller remembered for always giving

Joe Miller started at New Hanover High School in 1974 and wore many different hats over his more than 30 year career.

He served as the Wildcats head football, baseball, basketball, and softball coach. He later took over as New Hanover's Athletic Director, before ending his career as the Counties AD.

While he is best known for his work at New Hanover High School, his legacy is much further reaching.

"I think some people wondered because of his New Hanover back ground, but I think he was supported all schools as I knew he as the county AD. He pushed hard to upgrade facilities. As he came on board as the county AD there was a great need for upgraded facilities," said Hoggard head football coach Scott Braswell.

Miller was influential in the start of the BB&T football jamboree, and spent countless number of hours helping out the Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame. Still he always had time for others.

"He was willing to help and do everything that he needed to do to make his programs better," said current New Hanover Athletic Director Keith Moore.

Moore, who is a New Hanover graduate played under Miller when he was the Wildcats head baseball coach.

"People are going to remember him as hard noised," said Moore. "To his players he was hard on, but he was the first to pat them on the tall and say good job or congrats."

Current New Hanover football Coach Kevin Motsinger knew that if he ever needed anything Miller would be there for him.

"I knew anytime I needed anything I could call him. Coach Braswell, Coach Eanes, and coach could call him at anytime," explained Motsinger.

Throughout the years one thing never changed, and that was the kids came first. "He was an advocate for young people. Young people in athletics and the role that athletic can take in a young person's life."



Miller is survived by his wife Phyllis, and his two kids, Shannon and Jake.



According to Motsinger and Moore, a viewing will be held for Miller Friday, 6-8 p.m. at Andrews Mortuary on S. College Road. The funeral service will be Saturday, 10 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church on Eastwood Road.



