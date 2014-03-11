Buzz Peterson statement on termination from UNCW

Twitter Statement from Buzz Peterson (@BuzzPeterson)

"When I first took the head coaching position at UNC Wilmington, I knew it was a job that had its challenges. Once we got in, those challenges were more significant due to our severe APR issues and I knew the rebuilding project would take a minimum of seven years. While I was hoping to see the rebuilding process through to the end, I am fully aware of today's sports climate that demands immediate results. For the great fans of Seahawk basketball, I am sorry that we could not deliver the results that you deserve. The thing I will miss the most is coaching a group of terrific young men who have given every ounce of effort to turn this program around. To those players and the Seahawk fans, I wish nothing but the best in the future."