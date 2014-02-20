North Carolina rallies to beat No. 5 Duke 74-66

AARON BEARD
AP Basketball Writer
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Marcus Paige scored all 13 of his points in the second half, including two big baskets in the final 2½ minutes, to help North Carolina beat No. 5 Duke 74-66 on Thursday night in the rivalry's weather-delayed game.
Senior Leslie McDonald added a season-high 21 points for the Tar Heels (19-7, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who rallied from 11 down in the second half to snap a two-game home losing streak to the Blue Devils (21-6, 10-4).
It was North Carolina's eighth straight win and by far its most impressive during the run that has helped the Tar Heels dig out from an 0-3 ACC start.
When it was over, UNC students and fans stormed to midcourt to celebrate a win that was came eight days later than they had hoped due to a winter storm that forced the game's postponement last week.
