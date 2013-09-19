Barth agrees to restructure contract

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Connor Barth have come to an agreement to restructure his contract.

TAMPA BAY, FL (WECT) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Connor Barth have come to an agreement to restructure his contract according to the Tampa Bay Times.

As part of the deal Barth agreed to cut his 2013 salary from $2.3 million to $500,000. Bucs general manager Mark Dominik told the Tampa Bay Times that the Bucs also adjusted Barth's contract for 2014, reducing his base salary from $3.15 million to $2 million. Barth can earn all of that money through a roster bonus that would pay him $71,875 per game.

The former Hoggard standout was placed on the non-football injury list in July after tearing his Achilles tendon in a charity basketball game. Barth told WECT that he believes he will be back with the Buccaneers next season.

