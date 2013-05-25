Former players and coaches remember Jack Holley

WALLACE, NC (WECT) – During his days coaching at Wallace-Rose Hill High School fans packed the stands at Legion Stadium to watch Jack Holley's Bulldogs. On Friday night thousands returned to the site of so many wins to honor the coaching legend.

Holley passed away Monday after a battle with myelofibrosis. He was 74.

Holley retired in 2011 as the winningest coach in North Carolina history. His 412-95-9 overall record includes 14 state championship title appearances and one Championship win in 2008 while at Harrells Christian Academy.

It wasn't just about winning for Holley; he tried to improve the lives of every young man that he coached. "He didn't just get us ready for football, but he got us ready for the future and life" said Jake Fonviellle, who played and coach under Holley.

William Jeffers, who played for Holley at Wallace-Rose Hill, also severed as an assistant on his coaching staff for the Bulldogs, said Holey always, had a special relationship with his players. "At times it was father son and then player coach because he was always teaching us"

Jack Holley is survived by his wife Judy, daughters Julianne Holley Williams, Jemma Holley Inwalle, son Battle Holley and seven grandchildren.

