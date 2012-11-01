FNF Super Six Poll Week 11

Super 6 Poll for Nov. 1, 2012





FPV=first place votes, TV=total votes, TP=total points, NR=not ranked

Rank Team FPV TV TP +/- 1 New Hanover 6 10 45 +1 2 James Kenan 4 10 43 +1 3 Hoggard 0 8 30 -1 4 East Duplin 0 9 24 -- 5 South Columbus 0 6 14 -- 6 Wallace-Rose Hill 0 4 8 NR

*Teams receive 6pts for a first-place vote, 5pts for a second-place vote, 4pts for a third-place vote, 3pts for a second-place vote and 1pt for a sixth-place vote.