FNF Super Six Poll Week 11

Super 6 Poll for Nov. 1, 2012

FPV=first place votes, TV=total votes, TP=total points, NR=not ranked
 
RankTeamFPVTVTP+/-
1New Hanover61045+1
2James Kenan41043+1
3Hoggard0830-1
4East Duplin0924--
5South Columbus0614--
6Wallace-Rose Hill048NR
*Teams receive 6pts for a first-place vote, 5pts for a second-place vote, 4pts for a third-place vote, 3pts for a second-place vote and 1pt for a sixth-place vote.
