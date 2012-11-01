FNF Super Six Poll Week 11

|Rank
|Team
|FPV
|TV
|TP
|+/-
|1
|New Hanover
|6
|10
|45
|+1
|2
|James Kenan
|4
|10
|43
|+1
|3
|Hoggard
|0
|8
|30
|-1
|4
|East Duplin
|0
|9
|24
|--
|5
|South Columbus
|0
|6
|14
|--
|6
|Wallace-Rose Hill
|0
|4
|8
|NR
