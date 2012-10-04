FNF Super Six Poll Week Eight

|Rank
|Team
|FPV
|TV
|TP
|+/-
|1
|Hoggard
|7
|9
|55
|+1
|2
|New Hanover
|1
|8
|35
|-1
|3
|James Jenan
|1
|7
|30
|-1
|4
|East Duplin
|0
|8
|23
|+1
|5
|Laney
|0
|8
|20
|--
|6
|South Columbus
|0
|7
|17
|--
