FNF Super Six Poll Week Eight

Super 6 Poll for Oct. 4, 2012





FPV=first place votes, TV=total votes, TP=total points, NR=not ranked

Rank Team FPV TV TP +/- 1 Hoggard 7 9 55 +1 2 New Hanover 1 8 35 -1 3 James Jenan 1 7 30 -1 4 East Duplin 0 8 23 +1 5 Laney 0 8 20 -- 6 South Columbus 0 7 17 --

*Teams receive 6pts for a first-place vote, 5pts for a second-place vote, 4pts for a third-place vote, 3pts for a second-place vote and 1pt for a sixth-place vote.