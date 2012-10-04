FNF Super Six Poll Week Eight - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

FNF Super Six Poll Week Eight

Super 6 Poll for Oct. 4, 2012

FPV=first place votes, TV=total votes, TP=total points, NR=not ranked
 
RankTeamFPVTVTP+/-
1Hoggard7955+1
2New Hanover1835-1
3James Jenan1730-1
4East Duplin0823+1
5Laney0820--
6South Columbus 0717--
*Teams receive 6pts for a first-place vote, 5pts for a second-place vote, 4pts for a third-place vote, 3pts for a second-place vote and 1pt for a sixth-place vote.
