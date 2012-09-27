FNF Super Six Poll Week Seven

|Rank
|Team
|FPV
|TV
|TP
|+/-
|1
|New Hanover
|9
|10
|59
|--
|2
|Hoggard
|1
|10
|51
|--
|3
|East Duplin
|0
|10
|26
|+1
|4
|James Kenan
|0
|6
|24
|-1
|5
|Laney
|0
|8
|19
|--
|6
|South Columbus
|0
|8
|18
|--
