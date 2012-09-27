FNF Super Six Poll Week Seven

Super 6 Poll for Sept. 27, 2012





FPV=first place votes, TV=total votes, TP=total points, NR=not ranked

Rank Team FPV TV TP +/- 1 New Hanover 9 10 59 -- 2 Hoggard 1 10 51 -- 3 East Duplin 0 10 26 +1 4 James Kenan 0 6 24 -1 5 Laney 0 8 19 -- 6 South Columbus 0 8 18 --

*Teams receive 6pts for a first-place vote, 5pts for a second-place vote, 4pts for a third-place vote, 3pts for a second-place vote and 1pt for a sixth-place vote.