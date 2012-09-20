FNF Super Six Poll Week Six - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

FNF Super Six Poll Week Six

Super 6 Poll for Sept. 20, 2012

FPV=first place votes, TV=total votes, TP=total points, NR=not ranked
 
RankTeamFPVTVTP+/-
1New Hanover7952--
2Hoggard2947--
3James Kenan0622--
4East Duplin0821-1
5Laney0715+1
6South Columbus 0514NR
*Teams receive 6pts for a first-place vote, 5pts for a second-place vote, 4pts for a third-place vote, 3pts for a second-place vote and 1pt for a sixth-place vote.
