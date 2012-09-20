FNF Super Six Poll Week Six

|Rank
|Team
|FPV
|TV
|TP
|+/-
|1
|New Hanover
|7
|9
|52
|--
|2
|Hoggard
|2
|9
|47
|--
|3
|James Kenan
|0
|6
|22
|--
|4
|East Duplin
|0
|8
|21
|-1
|5
|Laney
|0
|7
|15
|+1
|6
|South Columbus
|0
|5
|14
|NR
