FNF Super Six Poll Week Six

Super 6 Poll for Sept. 20, 2012





FPV=first place votes, TV=total votes, TP=total points, NR=not ranked

Rank Team FPV TV TP +/- 1 New Hanover 7 9 52 -- 2 Hoggard 2 9 47 -- 3 James Kenan 0 6 22 -- 4 East Duplin 0 8 21 -1 5 Laney 0 7 15 +1 6 South Columbus 0 5 14 NR

*Teams receive 6pts for a first-place vote, 5pts for a second-place vote, 4pts for a third-place vote, 3pts for a second-place vote and 1pt for a sixth-place vote.