FNF Super Six Poll Week Three

Super 6 Poll for Sept. 6, 2012





FPV=first place votes, TV=total votes, TP=total points, NR=not ranked

Rank Team FPV TV TP +/- 1 New Hanover 9 10 59 -- 2 Hoggard 1 10 51 -- 3 South Columbus 0 8 30 -- 3 James Kenan 0 7 23 +1 5 East Duplin 0 8 16 -1 6 East Columbus 0 5 8 NR

*Teams receive 6pts for a first-place vote, 5pts for a second-place vote, 4pts for a third-place vote, 3pts for a second-place vote and 1pt for a sixth-place vote.