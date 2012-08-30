FNF Super Six Poll Week Two - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

FNF Super Six Poll Week Two

Super 6 Poll for Aug. 30, 2012

FPV=first place votes, TV=total votes, TP=total points, NR=not ranked
 
RankTeamFPVTVTP+/-
1New Hanover101060--
2Hoggard01044--
3South Columbus01029+1
3East Duplin0929+3
5James Kenan0928--
6Wallace-Rose Hill079-3
*Teams receive 6pts for a first-place vote, 5pts for a second-place vote, 4pts for a third-place vote, 3pts for a second-place vote and 1pt for a sixth-place vote.
