FNF Super Six Poll Week Two

Super 6 Poll for Aug. 30, 2012





FPV=first place votes, TV=total votes, TP=total points, NR=not ranked

Rank Team FPV TV TP +/- 1 New Hanover 10 10 60 -- 2 Hoggard 0 10 44 -- 3 South Columbus 0 10 29 +1 3 East Duplin 0 9 29 +3 5 James Kenan 0 9 28 -- 6 Wallace-Rose Hill 0 7 9 -3

*Teams receive 6pts for a first-place vote, 5pts for a second-place vote, 4pts for a third-place vote, 3pts for a second-place vote and 1pt for a sixth-place vote.