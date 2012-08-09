FNF Super Six Preseason Poll

Super 6 Poll for Aug. 9, 2012





FPV=first place votes, TV=total votes, TP=total points, NR=not ranked

Rank Team FPV TV TP +/- 1 New Hanover 3 9 44 -- 2 Hoggard 1 10 41 -- 3 Wallace-Rose Hill 2 9 33 -- 4 South Columbus 2 6 24 -- 5 James Kenan 1 7 23 -- 6 East Duplin 1 6 15 --

*Teams receive 6pts for a first-place vote, 5pts for a second-place vote, 4pts for a third-place vote, 3pts for a second-place vote and 1pt for a sixth-place vote.