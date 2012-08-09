FNF Super Six Preseason Poll

|Rank
|Team
|FPV
|TV
|TP
|+/-
|1
|New Hanover
|3
|9
|44
|--
|2
|Hoggard
|1
|10
|41
|--
|3
|Wallace-Rose Hill
|2
|9
|33
|--
|4
|South Columbus
|2
|6
|24
|--
|5
|James Kenan
|1
|7
|23
|--
|6
|East Duplin
|1
|6
|15
|--
