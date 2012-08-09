FNF Super Six Preseason Poll - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

FNF Super Six Preseason Poll

Super 6 Poll for Aug. 9, 2012

FPV=first place votes, TV=total votes, TP=total points, NR=not ranked
 
RankTeamFPVTVTP+/-
1New Hanover3944--
2Hoggard11041--
3Wallace-Rose Hill2933--
4South Columbus2624--
5James Kenan1723--
6East Duplin1615--
*Teams receive 6pts for a first-place vote, 5pts for a second-place vote, 4pts for a third-place vote, 3pts for a second-place vote and 1pt for a sixth-place vote.
Powered by Frankly