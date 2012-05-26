UNCW wins CAA Tournament Title - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

UNCW wins CAA Tournament Title

HARRISONBURG, VA (WECT) - The UNCW Baseball team has won the 2012 CAA Tournament title.  The Seahawks beat Delaware 10-8 to earn their first Tournament title since 2006.  With the victory UNCW earned a berth into the NCAA Tournament.

