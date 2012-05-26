UNCW wins CAA Tournament Title

HARRISONBURG, VA (WECT) - The UNCW Baseball team has won the 2012 CAA Tournament title. The Seahawks beat Delaware 10-8 to earn their first Tournament title since 2006. With the victory UNCW earned a berth into the NCAA Tournament.
