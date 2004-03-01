Pet of the Week

Are you looking for a new pet? Here's a list of various organizations in the area to adopt your furever friend.
New Hanover Humane Society
2405 North 23rd Street
Wilmington, NC 28401
Phone: 910-763-6692
Want to adopt a dog? Click here to find out which dogs at the New Hanover Humane Society need a good home. Want a cat instead? Click here to find out which cats are looking for a place to call home.
Southport-Oak Island Animal Rescue
3367 St. Charles Place
Southport, NC 28461
Phone: 910-457-6340
New Hanover County Animal Control
220 Division Drive
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Phone: 910-798-7500
Columbus County Animal Control
288 Legion Drive
Whiteville, North Carolina 28472
Phone: 910-641-3945
Sunburst Foundation
PO Box 7527
Wilmington, NC 28406
Phone: 910-622-0011
Columbus Humane Society
PO Box 742
Whiteville, NC 28472
Phone: 910-640-3700
Adopt an Angel
PO Box 15905
Wilmington, NC 28408
Phone: 910-392-0557
Monty's Home
P.O. Box 821
Burgaw, NC 28425
Phone: 703-864-5754
Noble Shepherd Rescue|
P.O. Box 742
Columbia, SC 29202
Pender County Humane Society
1407 NC Highway 53 W
Burgaw, NC 28425
Phone: 910-259-7022
Wilmington Animal Healthcare
6801 Gordon Road
Wilmington, NC 28411
Phone: 910-791-7101
German Shepherd Rescue and Adoptions
PO Box 471
Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
Phone: 910-262-78596
Paws Place Animal rescue
3701 E. Boiling Spring Rd.
Winnabow, NC 28459
Phone: 910-845-PAWS (7297)
Carolina Basset Hound Rescue
Located in Wilmington, but based in SC
PO Box 80082
Charleston, SC 29416
Coastal Carolina Boston Terrier Rescue
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.