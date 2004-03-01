Pet of the Week

Are you looking for a new pet? Here's a list of various organizations in the area to adopt your furever friend.

New Hanover Humane Society

2405 North 23rd Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

Phone: 910-763-6692

Want to adopt a dog? Click here to find out which dogs at the New Hanover Humane Society need a good home. Want a cat instead? Click here to find out which cats are looking for a place to call home.

Southport-Oak Island Animal Rescue

3367 St. Charles Place

Southport, NC 28461

Phone: 910-457-6340

New Hanover County Animal Control

220 Division Drive

Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

Phone: 910-798-7500

Columbus County Animal Control

288 Legion Drive

Whiteville, North Carolina 28472

Phone: 910-641-3945

Sunburst Foundation

PO Box 7527

Wilmington, NC 28406

Phone: 910-622-0011

Columbus Humane Society

PO Box 742

Whiteville, NC 28472

Phone: 910-640-3700

Adopt an Angel

PO Box 15905

Wilmington, NC 28408

Phone: 910-392-0557

Monty's Home

P.O. Box 821

Burgaw, NC 28425

Phone: 703-864-5754

Noble Shepherd Rescue|

P.O. Box 742

Columbia, SC 29202

Pender County Humane Society

1407 NC Highway 53 W

Burgaw, NC 28425

Phone: 910-259-7022

Wilmington Animal Healthcare

6801 Gordon Road

Wilmington, NC 28411

Phone: 910-791-7101

German Shepherd Rescue and Adoptions

PO Box 471

Fuquay Varina, NC 27526

Phone: 910-262-78596

Paws Place Animal rescue

3701 E. Boiling Spring Rd.

Winnabow, NC 28459

Phone: 910-845-PAWS (7297)

Cape Fear Rescue League

Carolina Basset Hound Rescue

Located in Wilmington, but based in SC

PO Box 80082

Charleston, SC 29416

Coastal Carolina Boston Terrier Rescue

Coastal Animal Rescue Effort