UNCW men's golf eighth after first round at East Regional

RADFORD, Virginia – Senior Josh Brock and freshman Payne McLeod each fired sub-par rounds of 71 to tie for third individually and UNCW sits in eighth place after the opening day of the Virginia Tech Men's Golf Regional on Thursday at the Pete Dye River Course.

"Josh and Payne played some amazing golf and were just phenomenal," said Matt Clark, the CAA's 2011 coach of the year. "The rest of the guys just hit some balls in the wrong spots. We're going to tighten up things a little bit and come out here tomorrow and do it all again."

The Seahawks, making their second straight appearance in the NCAA's and fifth overall, shot a 16-over-par 304 on the Par 72, 7,685-yard layout along the scenic New River. The second round of the 54-hole event continues Friday for the 13 teams and 10 individuals vying for a chance to advance to the national finals.

Atlantic Coast Conference champion Georgia Tech, powered by Kyle Scott, holds a six-stroke lead over the field, shooting a 1-over-par 289. The fourth-ranked Yellow Jackets own a six-shot margin over ACC rival Duke, which fashioned a 7-over-par 295. Kent State and Oklahoma, meanwhile, are seven shots back at 8-over-par 296.

Scott, ranked 18th nationally, fired a 4-under 68 for a two-stroke lead over Oklahoma's Abraham Ancer on the individual leaderboard. Scott carded six birdies and two bogeys to finish just one stroke off the course record.

Brock and McLeod, meanwhile, are in a group of four golfers tied for third place. Campbell's Vaita Guillaume and Duke's Brinson Paolini are also in the quartet.

Brock, the Colonial Athletic Association's Player-of-the-Year, scuffled a bit on the front side, but rebounded nicely on the back nine to finish at 1-under. He wound up with two bogeys and three birdies, including a pair of birdies on the last four holes.

McLeod, a freshman from Reidsville, N.C., playing No. 2 in UNCW's lineup, was named the CAA's Rookie-of-the-Year on Wednesday and went out and validated that honor. Making his NCAA Tournament debut, he also carded a 71 with two birdies and two bogeys on the back side and a birdie on the front.

In other UNCW scores, senior Michael Taylor carded a 7-over 79, freshman Josh Woodfox had an 11-over 83, sophomore Taylor Zimmerman shot a 14-over 86.

Virginia Tech Regional Team Standings: Georgia Tech, 289; Duke, 295; Kent State, 296; Oklahoma, 296; Coastal Carolina, 299; Virginia Tech, 300; East Carolina, 302; UNCW, 304, LSU, 305; Virginia, 305; Lamar, 311; Mississippi, 311; Yale, 313.

UNCW individual scores: Josh Brock, 71; Payne McLeod, 71; Michael Taylor, 79; Josh Woodfox, 83; Taylor Zimmerman, 86.