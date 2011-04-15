Cain and Pope power Diamond Hawks to victory

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Andrew Cain and Thomas Pope had three hits apiece and UNCW opened up and early lead as the Seahawks topped William & Mary, 7-4, on Friday in a Colonial Athletic Association series opener at Brooks Field.

The Seahawks won their fourth straight to raise their record to 19-14 overall and 8-5 in the conference. The Tribe, meanwhile, dropped to 18-18 on the season and 9-7 in the league.

Due to rain entering the area on Saturday, UNCW and William & Mary will now start at 11 a.m.

UNCW struck early with three runs in the first inning against losing pitcher Matt Davenport (2-6). Davenport was tagged for four runs on eight hits and a walk in 4 2/3 innings.

Pope keyed the first inning scoring with a two run single and Alex Hill followed with a RBI double to cap the inning.

The Tribe answered in the fourth with two runs to make it a 3-2 deficit on Tad Bower's two-run shot off winning pitcher Daniel Cropper, who ran his record to 5-1.

Cropper held the Tribe to three runs on six hits over 6 1/3 innings. He struck out four and recorded 13 fly ball outs.

UNCW would push its lead to 7-2 with a run in the fifth and three more in the sixth. Pope and Hill again fueled the offense in the sixth with a RBI single and a two-run double, respectively.

Tom Timoney earned his first career save for UNCW, allowing just a single in 1 1/3 innings.

Derrick Osteen paced W&M with two hits and Ryan Williams connected on his team-leading fourth homer of the season in the eighth inning.

Also adding a multiple hit game for the Seahawks was Hunter Ridge with a pair of doubles and scoring three runs. UNCW had six doubles on the game.