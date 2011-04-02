Jamie McMurray takes pole for Sunday's race at Martinsville - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Jamie McMurray takes pole for Sunday's race at Martinsville

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
      MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) - Jamie McMurray has won the pole for
Sunday's race at Martinsville Speedway.
      McMurray turned a lap at 96.509 mph in his Chevrolet to earn the
top starting spot in Saturday's qualifying session. Ryan Newman
qualified second with a lap of 96.342 in a Chevrolet.
      Kasey Kahne qualified third in a Toyota and was followed by Joe
Gibbs Racing teammates Joey Logano and three-time defending race
winner Denny Hamlin.
      AJ Allmendinger was sixth in a Ford, and was followed by Bobby
Labonte, David Reutimann and Kevin Harvick. Regan Smith rounded out
the top 10.
      Five-time Martinsville winner Jimmie Johnson qualified 17th.
      
