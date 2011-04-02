Jamie McMurray takes pole for Sunday's race at Martinsville

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) - Jamie McMurray has won the pole for

Sunday's race at Martinsville Speedway.

McMurray turned a lap at 96.509 mph in his Chevrolet to earn the

top starting spot in Saturday's qualifying session. Ryan Newman

qualified second with a lap of 96.342 in a Chevrolet.

Kasey Kahne qualified third in a Toyota and was followed by Joe

Gibbs Racing teammates Joey Logano and three-time defending race

winner Denny Hamlin.

AJ Allmendinger was sixth in a Ford, and was followed by Bobby

Labonte, David Reutimann and Kevin Harvick. Regan Smith rounded out

the top 10.

Five-time Martinsville winner Jimmie Johnson qualified 17th.



