Eric Davis

I am currently WECT and Fox Wilmington's Weeknight Meteorologist and am happy to be celebrating thirteen years in Wilmington. My first television job was in Rapid City, SD where I honed my winter weather forecasting skills. I also had the chance to be a Chief Meteorologist at a small station in Abilene, TX, right in the heart of tornado alley. Prior to my arrival at WECT, I picked up valuable tropical weather skills forecasting in the Lafayette, LA market along the U.S. Gulf coast.

I am a native North Carolinian who is happy to be in the Tar Heel state. I was born in Raleigh and I am a graduate of Broughton High School and N. C. State's Meteorology program. The Raleigh Tornado of 1988 and Hurricane Hugo in 1989 fueled my interest in weather when I was young. I was awarded the AMS Television Seal of Approval in 1998.



I have been married for eighteen years to my wonderful wife Elizabeth. We have a son named Winston and a daughter named Anna-Scott. We also have a dachshund mixed dog named Texas (You can probably guess where we got him). I love sports such as: golf, basketball, and tennis. I'm also a big fan of John Grisham books. I am very happy to be in North Carolina to cheer my beloved N. C. State Wolfpack through thick and mostly thin.

For several years I served on the board of the Phoenix Employment Ministry. This group does wonderful work in helping homeless and nearly homeless people in our community find work. Over the years I have had the chance to share my passion for weather with many schools and civic organizations across southeast North Carolina. Feel free to email me at ericdavis@wect.com if you would like me to speak to your group!