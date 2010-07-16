Eric Davis

Some weather radios in southeastern North Carolina will be picking up static as crews work to make repairs to a transmitter. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) KHB31 transmitter in Winnabow will be off the air Thursday and Friday.More >>
A rare April tropical storm has formed over the north Atlantic.More >>
A warm high pressure cell will bring mostly dry skies and slightly above-average temperatures to close the work week. A storm system will offer the best rain chances of our forecast period as it digs into the Carolinas later this weekend and early next week.More >>
Atlantic tropical storm and hurricane season doesn’t officially begin until June, but our nation’s top hurricane forecasters say subtropical storm development has occurred here in April.More >>
The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country.More >>
