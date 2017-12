RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Chad LaRose scored in the fifth round of a

shootout to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 victory over the

Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

The contest marked the first time three rookie defensemen have

scored goals in a game since Toronto and Chicago did it on March 8,

1947.

Carolina rookies Jamie McBain and Bryan Rodney had first-period

goals, and Washington rookie defenseman John Carlson also

connected.

Alexander Semin also scored for the Capitals.