Bobcats beat Clippers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Stephen Jackson scored 24 points and the

Charlotte Bobcats held off a fourth-quarter rally to beat the

struggling Los Angeles Clippers 106-98 on Friday night.

Boris Diaw added 16 points, Tyson Chandler 13 and Raymond Felton

had 10 points and 11 assists for the Bobcats, who won their fifth

straight as they chase the first playoff berth in franchise

history.

Baron Davis scored 24 points for the Clippers, who have lost six

straight and eight of their last nine games. They are also 0-3

since general manager Mike Dunleavy was fired.

Rasual Butler added 18 points, Travis Outlaw and Drew Gooden had

16 apiece and Chris Kaman 13 for Los Angeles.