Bobcats beat Clippers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Stephen Jackson scored 24 points and the
Charlotte Bobcats held off a fourth-quarter rally to beat the
struggling Los Angeles Clippers 106-98 on Friday night.
Boris Diaw added 16 points, Tyson Chandler 13 and Raymond Felton
had 10 points and 11 assists for the Bobcats, who won their fifth
straight as they chase the first playoff berth in franchise
history.
Baron Davis scored 24 points for the Clippers, who have lost six
straight and eight of their last nine games. They are also 0-3
since general manager Mike Dunleavy was fired.
Rasual Butler added 18 points, Travis Outlaw and Drew Gooden had
16 apiece and Chris Kaman 13 for Los Angeles.