Wilmington native in Paris describes Notre Dame cathedral fire

PARIS (WECT) - Charrise Hart went with her friends to visit Paris where they, like many tourists, took a tour of the historic Notre Dame cathedral.
They walked downtown to purchase art and eat a late lunch when they noticed smoke.
“We reached out to a local artisan and said, ‘Do you smell smoke?’ and he said, ‘There’s no way that Notre Dame is on fire,’" Hart, a Wilmington native, said. “We said, ‘We think it is’ and that was when the entire city shut down and everyone just began to look and come together to witness this.”
It was a moment in history that stopped people in their tracks, had them singing hymns in the streets and praying for the future of the Notre Dame.
“The city is coming together now, just to try to piece together what happened today," said Hart.
