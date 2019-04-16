7th Annual Light the Lake Walk brings awareness to child abuse and neglect

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WECT) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and to bring awareness to that, the Boys and Girls Home of North Carolina is hosting the 7th Annual Light the Lake Walk in Lake Waccamaw Tuesday.
There are more than 21,000 victims of child abuse or neglect annually just in North Carolina. In 2017, over 119,000 children were investigated for abuse or neglect in North Carolina.
“People who aren’t a part in the social services world would just be shocked at some of the things that are done to children that does not make it on to the news," said Vice President for Community Based Services of the Boys and Girls Home of NC Donna Yalch. "It’s just horrific. It’s the only word that comes to mind”
“We have received overwhelming support from local and neighboring communities over the past several years,” said Yalch in the event’s press release. “We are hoping that Light the Lake continues to grow."
The walk will go down Flemington Drive and turn onto Lake Shore Drive before turning onto Cameron Street. A short talk down Church Street will bring the group back to the Boys ans Girls Home campus. There will be light refreshments afterwards.
The public is invited and encouraged to participate.
“It’s an opportunity for the community to come together and kind of stand in solidarity against something that unfortunately is present in our society," said Abbigail Roberts, a social worker for the Boys and Girls Home of NC.
The event starts at 6 p.m. at 160 Rube McCray Circle in Lake Waccamaw.
The Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina are always in need of foster parents.
Yalch and Roberts say the vicious cycle of child abuse and neglect can end when a foster parent is put into the picture. For more information on how to become one, call 910-646-1124.
