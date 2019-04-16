Pitching leads Ashley and New Hanover baseball teams to wins

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Pitching dominated the evening games at the Ashley High School Spring Break Baseball Tournament on Monday.
New Hanover High School’s Blake Walston struck out 13 batters in six innings to lead the Wildcats past Garner 7-0.
Walston, Jac Coom, Kyle Smith and Alec Sniffen had two hits each for NHHS (14-0).
In the nightcap, Ashley’s Ashton Evans and Drew Tyndall combined on a perfect game as the Screaming Eagles beat Annandale (Va.) High School 10-0 in five innings.
Michael Brannin and Branton Jernigan each had two-run singles in the second inning as Ashley (11-5) jumped out to a 5-0 lead.
The Eagles and Wildcats will play Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Ashley.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.