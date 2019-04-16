Pender Co. commissioners postpone decision on company’s permit request for sand mine

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A company’s request for a special use permit to operate a sand mine in Pender County will be discussed at a later date after the board of commissioners couldn’t break a tie vote on the issue Monday.
Two commissioners voted to deny the permit and two voted in favor of it.
One commissioner who recommended the permit be denied said the mine would affect the safety and welfare of the community. One resident voiced concern about the effect the mine would have on well water and the noise created by trucks going in and out of the mine.
A commissioner who voted to approve the company's request said big trucks drive in the area all the time so residents should be used to the noise.
JEAT Properties LLC wants to use approximately 24 acres for the mine about a mile and a half north of the intersection of Shaw Hwy. and Hwy. 210 in the Topsail Township across from Tylers Run.
According to the SUP request, JEAT said the mining pit area would be located more than 500 feet from adjacent property owners and that it would “not adversely affect the safety, health, morals, or welfare of the community or of the immediate neighbors of the subject property.” JEAT says in the request the mine would operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
