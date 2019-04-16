Hurricanes rout Caps in 1st home playoff game since ’09

Foegele's first goal was a bit of a fluke - he was locked up in front of the net and was clipped by Justin Faulk's shot from the point that got past Holtby - but there wasn't anything cheap about his second one. He parked to the right of Holtby, took a feed from Sebastian Aho past a sliding Matt Niskanen and snapped the puck past the goalie to make it 2-0 with 13:51 left in the second.